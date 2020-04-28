Action News Sports

Eagles QB Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and his wife Maddie have welcomed their baby girl.

Hadley Jayne Wentz was born late Monday night.

Wentz shared the exciting news on social media saying in a tweet, "Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good!"

Welcome to the world, Hadley!



