Eagles QB Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and his wife Maddie have welcomed their baby girl.Hadley Jayne Wentz was born late Monday night.Wentz shared the exciting news on social media saying in a tweet, "Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good!"Welcome to the world, Hadley!