Eagles QB Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl

Hadley Jayne Wentz was born late Monday night.
Wentz shared the exciting news on social media saying in a tweet, "Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good!"
Welcome to the world, Hadley!
