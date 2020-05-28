Atlantic City, New Jersey casino workers continue to turn to food banks while out of a job

By
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The numbers of new unemployment claims are dropping in New Jersey, but still, more than 34,000 new claims were filed last week.

In New Jersey, 1.17 million people have applied for unemployment in the last10 weeks, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor.

Action News spoke to some of them in Atlantic City on Thursday.

Bags of food were loaded into carts that people brought to a food distribution event in, where the line stretched around the corner.

"It's a little rough you know because you miss your job. Everybody has a family," said Louis Rua, who worked at Resorts Casino and is currently on unemployment.

He has come to this food distribution on Fairmount Avenue several times in the last few weeks, as he and others wonder when they'll go back to work.



"You hear rumors but you really don't know. A lot of people say maybe August July? You never know," said Rua. "Sometimes, it's a lot of pressure. You're used to waking up every morning and going to work, bringing food to your family."

Workers in New Jersey's casinos, restaurants and retail continue to be among the hardest hit by the pandemic in the state.

According to the New Jersey Department of Labor, more than 911,000 workers have received unemployment benefits.

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers got help on Wednesday from a food giveaway.



Officials say many of those who are still waiting have claims with complications or insufficient information.

"The staff continues its hard work to clear claims to ensure every New Jerseans who qualifies for unemployment benefits receives every single penny to which they are entitled," said Gov. Phil Murphy during Thursday's state briefing in Trenton.

Back at the food distribution, organizers say they have seen tremendous turnout for these events over the past 10 weeks.

"When the pandemic hit, our numbers used to be like 60. Once that happened, my number went to 250," said Friends in Action President Anthony Brower.

The group has added food giveaways in more neighborhoods, working with several area food banks to meet demand.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow

Governor Wolf to allow outdoor dining in yellow phase; issues new guidance on professional sports

Latest coronavirus numbers for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

Owners of Bellmawr, New Jersey gym that reopened early file suit in federal court

Consumers discuss cancellation rights amid COVID-19

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kenney tells Philly restaurants not to launch outside dining just yet
Commissioner Outlaw, Carson Wentz react to death of George Floyd
Sanitation complaints in Philly skyrocket in wake of pandemic
Trump escalates war on Twitter, social media protections
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
Pa. Dems say GOP lawmaker's COVID-19 case kept secret
South Jersey salutatorian is inspiration for premature babies
Show More
Suspected DUI driver charged with murder in crash that left child dead
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
Man arrested, charged in shooting death of 9-year-old
Owners of South Jersey gym that reopened early sue state
Massive fire consumes historic Delco church
More TOP STORIES News