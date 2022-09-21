Empire rises, rebellion forms in Star Wars original series 'Andor' now on Disney +

The first three episodes of Andor are streaming now on Disney+.

The show delves deeper into the past of Cassian Andor, Diego Luna's rebel leader character in 'Rogue One.'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Debuting Wednesday on Disney+, "Andor", the latest Star Wars original series.

6abc's digital graphics producer and Star Wars aficionado Bryan Janke chatted with the cast about this highly anticipated backstory.

"We go five years back into Rogue One," Luna said. "We get to meet Cassian in a very different stage than the Cassian we meet in Rogue One."

Luna said with two full seasons, 12 episodes in each, we will really get a chance to find out where Andor came from and why he is so driven.

"Cassian doesn't even know he's capable of doing what he will do," Luna said. "Cassian is a very different man in these early days, and that's exactly what the arc of these two seasons will tell. It ends right when Rogue One starts, so obviously, the possibilities are huge."

With each episode, we find out how he became an ill-fated thief-turned-Rebel spy.

"How does he get to be that man that was willing to sacrifice everything for the cause? That man who was able to reprogram an Imperial Droid?" Luna said.

Being able to tell this story, in-depth, on Disney+ was a "gift" to the cast and crew.

"It's experiencing freedom in a way that I'm enjoying a lot," Luna said.

"It allows us also to go on a very intimate journey with the characters. We get the time to know them. It's unique."

