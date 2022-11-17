Special needs buses targeted in Wynnefield Heights catalytic converter theft

This is the third time someone has targeted buses at the location on Conshohocken Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six buses used to transport kids with disabilities to a school run by Easter Seals were targeted by a catalytic converter thief sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

An employee started the buses around 6:30 Thursday morning and heard a horrible sound.

"He came in and said, 'they got us again,'" said Fran Hagarty, the Division Director of Easter Seals Southeastern Pennsylvania.

This is the third time someone has targeted buses at the location on Conshohocken Avenue. This time, someone cut catalytic converters from five buses and was partially through a sixth. They stopped cutting that one for unknown reasons.

Philadelphia police said the damage will cost around $20,000 to fix.

But, the impact to the children who count on services provided by Easter Seals is hard to quantify.

The non-profit provides disability services for around 100 kids in the area.

"It's certainly unimaginable that someone would target us. So we're hoping that folks recognize the vulnerabilities - not only of the kids we serve but also the program itself," said Hagarty, as he teared up.

These thefts are part of a growing trend in Philadelphia. So far in 2022, there have been 5,243 reported catalytic converter thefts. That is nearly double the 2,617 thefts reported in 2021 and seven times the 767 reported in 2020.

Easter Seals is looking at ways to adjust to ensure that the kids would rely on them for transportation are still able to get to school for specialized help.

"We're going to have like six buses out of commission which probably is going to mean that some of our kids aren't going to be able to come to school," said Rufus Thomas, who works for Easter Seals.

The non-profit is talking with police about ways to protect their vehicles, but putting up a fence would be cost-prohibitive.

The buses will likely take months to fix because of a backlog in parts and service.