WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The diocese of Wilmington has a new bishop.Reverend Monsignor William Koenig has been appointed by Pope Francis to become the tenth bishop of Wilmington.He was introduced at the cathedral of St. Peter on Friday.Koenig, who has never been to Wilmington, says he's looking forward to learning about Delaware's diverse community.Koenig will be ordained as bishop in July.