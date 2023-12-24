Archbishop Nelson Perez celebrates Mass on the Fourth Sunday of Advent
Friday, December 22, 2023 7:29PM
Archbishop Nelson Perez celebrates Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Advent on 6abc's weekly broadcast, in partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.Archbishop Nelson Perez celebrates Mass on the Fourth Sunday of Advent on 6abc's weekly broadcast, in partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
WPVI
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is honored to share Sunday Mass - Celebrated by His Excellency, The Most Reverend Nelson J. Perez, Archbishop of Philadelphia.
The Master of Ceremonies is the Reverend Monsignor John M. Savinski.
The Lectors are Robert Frederico and Robert Miller.
Music: Mary Eileen Johnson - Schola. Annette DiMedio - Pianist.
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.