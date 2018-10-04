Fists went flying at a pee-wee football game in Virginia. But it wasn't the kids fighting, or even the parents - this time it was the coaches!It happened on one of the fields at Wise Central High School on Saturday.The teams were lining up to shake hands after the game, when words were exchanged between the coaching staffs.The adults can be seen throwing punches, while some of the elementary school-age youngsters try to pull the grown-ups away.One man was even thrown to the ground in the scuffle.It's still not clear what was said that triggered the fight.Police say no charges were filed, and no one was seriously hurt.-----