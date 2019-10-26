Caught on camera: Truck rams through gas station

By ABC7.com staff
ORTONVILLE, Mich. -- Surveillance video from a Michigan gas station shows a speeding truck ram right through the front doors, with people standing just feet away.

Inside the store, the wreck left a complete mess. Video shows the driver, later identified as William Edmonds, 24, take a spill as he rips off his license plate.

He then walks out like nothing happened.

Hours later, police arrested him at home.

An employee says he is a regular at the gas station.

Police say he told them he just got new tires and wanted to speed around the pumps when he lost control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigangas stationcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Fletcher Cox 911 call released
Have you seen this puppy?
Jason Segel photobombs couple during Philly engagement shoot
American Dream, 2nd largest mall in US, opens in N.J.
Man shot after nightclub fight, walks to closed Hahnemann for help
Police find possible connection between two children shot in Philadelphia
Iverson was the answer, just nobody on 'Jeopardy!' knew it
Show More
Orlando Scandrick rips Eagles, GM after being released
Teen starts nonprofit so every child has a Halloween costume
Dad builds Star Wars Millennium Falcon model for sons' Halloween costume
Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster
Police: Woman stabbed boyfriend in Southwest Philly
More TOP STORIES News