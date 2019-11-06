Cause of fire at historic Pocono Manor Resort still undetermined

POCONO MANOR, Pennsylvania -- State police fire investigators say they have been unable to determine the cause of the fire that devastated a century-old Poconos resort last week.

Fire Marshal Jeffrey Winters on Wednesday listed the cause of the early Friday blaze at the 117-year-old Pocono Manor Resort as "undetermined."

Pocono Township police say the investigation was hampered by the amount of damage done by wind-whipped blaze, which apparently started in a dining room.



The 240-room hotel had video surveillance, but the digital recorders and hard drives were damaged by fire and water.

State police computer investigators will try to recover information from the drives.

The owners have vowed to rebuild the resort, which was built by Quakers in 1902 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

