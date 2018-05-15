CBP officers resuscitate unresponsive woman at PHL

A 55-year-old woman is alive today after two U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers resuscitated her at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday.Officers Luis Castineiras and Mohammed Sajib responded after hearing pleas for help at the bottom of an escalator in the arrivals side of terminal A-East at around 5:15 p.m.They found an unresponsive woman who was not breathing and who had started turning blue.While Officer Sajib ran to grab the closest Automatic External Defibrillator (AED), Castineiras initiated CPR until the woman breathed on her own.A woman passing nearby identified herself as a nurse and rendered assistance.Philadelphia emergency medical technicians transported the woman to a local hospital for observation.CBP learned Sunday that the woman was treated and released. They are not releasing her name."I am proud of Officers Castineiras and Sajib. It comes as no surprise to me that they immediately rendered decisive life-saving measures when they encountered a woman in serious medical distress," said Joseph Martella, CBP's Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia. "We consistently retrain on basic life-saving skills throughout our careers, and though most of us may never have the need to exercise those skills, it is reassuring to know that when the bell rings, CBP officers can answer the call."------