Health & Fitness

CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with negative test

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines will allow people who have come in contact with someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or seven days if they receive a negative test result. That's down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the policy change has been discussed for some time, as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus. The policy would hasten the return to normal activities by those deemed to be "close contacts" of those infected with the virus, which has infected more than 13.5 million Americans and killed at least 270,000.

While the CDC had said the incubation period for the virus was thought to extend to 14 days, most individuals became infectious and developed symptoms between four and five days after exposure.

It's not the first time that the CDC has adjusted its guidance for the novel coronavirus as it adjusted to new research. In July the agency shortened, from 14 days to 10, its advice on how long a person should stay in isolation after they first experience COVID symptoms - provided they're no longer sick.

The new guidance was presented Tuesday at a White House coronavirus task force meeting for final approval.

RELATED: 1st COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes, CDC advisory panel recommends
EMBED More News Videos

The two priority groups encompass around 24 million Americans out of a U.S. population of about 330 million.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local hospital to play leading role in COVID vaccine distribution
Attempted kidnapping suspect wanted for incidents in Pa., South Jersey
ATM explodes in Northeast Philadelphia parking lot
Multiple people injured in shooting at Bucks County apartment complex
Surveillance video shows 2 suspects in South Philly homicide
Man shot while standing on SEPTA platform in Center City
AccuWeather: Blustery, Chilly Today
Show More
Trump threatens defense bill veto over social media protections
Lidl opening new market in Northeast Philadelphia
Missing boater found clinging to capsized vessel shares survival story
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
Woman gives birth to baby from oldest frozen embryo
More TOP STORIES News