CDC releases new back to school mask guidance for students, teachers and staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The CDC released new guidelines Friday stating students, teachers and staff who are fully-vaccinated do not have to wear masks when going back to school in the fall.But those are federal guidelines. What does that mean for your local school district?The guidelines aren't mandatory. It is still up to the local leaders to set regulations for schools but this could influence decisions.CDC officials said keeping schools open for in-person learning is a priority. They say anyone fully-vaccinated doesn't need to wear a mask, except when riding the bus or if their school enforces it.The CDC said anyone unvaccinated should still wear a mask and keep at least three feet distance.Philadelphia School District is following recommendations set by the Philadelphia health department, which calls for everyone to wear masks inside school regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.A spokesperson with the health department said those recommendations stand right now, but they are reviewing the CDC guidelines and the state of the pandemic and will make decisions based on what is best for the community.