Coronavirus

CDC: Masks don't just protect people around you from COVID-19, they help protect you

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The CDC now says wearing a mask or face-covering not only protects people around you, it also helps protect you from COVID-19.

The previous guidance said the main purpose of wearing a mask was to help protect people around you, but now, after reviewing data and looking at several high-risk scenarios, the CDC says the mask can also help protect the person wearing it.

It's not 100%, but even a cloth mask can help block respiratory droplets coming from other another person.
And when more people are wearing masks, it significantly cuts down on transmission, in some cases by up to 70%.

One of the scenarios the research points to is when two hair stylists had the infection, but were still working. Both the stylists and the clients kept masks on and all 67 clients remained negative for COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckface maskcdccoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
6abc to hold Thanksgiving Day celebration instead of parade
Long Island woman works to feed veterans in need
New Jersey COVID cases surge as new restrictions loom
Pa. COVID updates: State reports 4,711 cases in one day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. COVID updates: State reports 4,711 cases in one day
Philly COVID updates: City mulls over possible restrictions
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
Biden pushes forward on transition despite Trump's blocking
AMC Theatres closes Hamilton Township location
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
Woman gunned down while visiting family in Hunting Park
Show More
New Jersey COVID cases surge as new restrictions loom
CDC updates mask guidance, adding benefits for wearers
AccuWeather: Soaking rain today, cooler weather returns on Thursday
How Indigenous communities faced voter suppression
PA postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign
More TOP STORIES News