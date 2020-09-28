Coronavirus

Young adults driving increase in COVID-19 infections, CDC report shows

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new CDC report shows young people are driving an increase in COVID-19 infections and it's spreading to older, more vulnerable adults.

Early in the pandemic, coronavirus was hitting older adults, 65 and up most frequently, but that average age is coming down.

The CDC reports the average age of someone infected in May was 46. In August, it was 38. During the summer months, the highest incidence was in 20 to 29-year-olds.

The CDC report shows those infections sparked an increase in the positivity rate for people age 60 and older four to 15 days later.

In Colorado, the city of Boulder has taken drastic steps by banning gatherings of any size for 18 to 22-year-olds.

Meanwhile, as the world approaches one million deaths due to the pandemic, officials with the World Health Organization say that global death toll could double before a vaccine is widely deployed.

"It's certainly unimaginable but it's not not impossible because if we look at losing a million people in nine months and then we just look at the realities of getting vaccine out there in the next nine months, it's a big task for everyone involved," said Dr. Michael Ryan.

He says the real question is whether we are prepared to continue to take precautions and commit to efforts to slow the spread of the virus both individually and governments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckcdccoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fauci: US 'not in good place' as country averages 40,000 cases per day
Firefighters' union sues state, city over virus handling
Only 10% of US adults may have COVID-19 antibodies: Study
Florida lifts all COVID-19 restrictions despite spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Melissa Magee headed back home after 11 years with Action News
Philadelphia police say missing newborn found safe
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Cheltenham
Homeless encampment organizers say they've reached tentative agreement
Philly residents react to report that Trump avoided taxes for 10 years
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
AccuWeather: Still Warm and Humid, Cooler Air Coming
Show More
Philly to open multiple early voting centers
Bengals, Eagles play to 23-23 tie in overtime
Phillies eliminated from playoff contention after loss to Rays
Wrong-way driver killed in crash in South Jersey
2 women coaches, woman ref make history on NFL field
More TOP STORIES News