CDC reports most Johnson and Johnson vaccine side effects are not serious

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CDC report: Benefits outweigh risks of J&J vaccine

There is some reassuring news from the government, one week after Johnson and Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine was deemed safe to be used again.

A new report says a majority of the side effects aren't serious. The report, published Friday, showed that 97 percent of the events reported have been labeled as non-serious, but the CDC says it will continue to monitor for adverse reactions.

"There was a pause, it was examined and now we are going ahead with it," said Dr. Anthony Fauci with The National Institutes of Health.

Health leaders continue to stress that it's safe for Americans to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. There was hesitation after an 11-day pause because several women experienced extremely rare blood clots.

RELATED: Covid-19 vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting a shot don't hold up
EMBED More News Videos

Some young Americans are hesitant to get a Covid-19 shot. Here's why that's an issue for all Americans.



"For people to get vaccinated, they need confidence, they need to know that this is urgent and important, and they need access - and that is why we are working hard on all three fronts," said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

In that new detailed report, the CDC showed the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. The pause on the shots was lifted April 23. The CDC says out of 8 million J&J shots administered, there were only 17 cases of the rare blood clotting condition, known as TTS, and three deaths have been reported.

"If anybody has any doubts about the safety of those other vaccines and including J&J, we can now say we take this very seriously, we've looked at it, now let's get back and get people vaccinated," said Dr. Fauci.

If you are having symptoms, the CDC says it's vital that you report them to your healthcare provider or to its vaccine safety reporting system, known as VAERS, so they can monitor any adverse events.

As more people trust the science and get vaccinated, health experts say things can start to look normal again.



"Until now, we have had three updated guidances of what you can do if you are fully vaccinated. And we look forward to more, as more people get vaccinated, but this virus has tricked us before. So I would like to watch and see how it goes before making further estimations about what happens in a couple of months," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky with the CDC.

The CDC says women younger than 50 should still be aware of the risk associated with the J&J shot and also know there are other vaccination options like Pfizer and Moderna.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
Health officials urging residents to get vaccine as demand dwindles
Area NAACP leader shocked by "George Floyd Challenge" video
Through tragedy, one NJ community honors 9-year-old's dream
Jersey Shore businesses struggle to hire seasonal staff
US to restrict travel from India as 1st American COVID aid begins to arrive
Police: Man walks up to car crash scene, shoots driver
Show More
Guillen's supervisor sexually harassed her, Army says
DeVonta Smith's mentor is also his longtime barber
AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Start to the Weekend
Biden visits Philly to celebrate Amtrak's 50th anniversary, discuss infrastructure
Josh Duggar faces child porn charges
More TOP STORIES News