CDC study shows young kids can transmit COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was evidence showing kids older than 10 years old could transmit the coronavirus virus, whether or not they have symptoms.The CDC tracked cases stemming from three child care centers in Utah.They found 12 children with mild or no symptoms did transmit the virus to 12 others outside the child care facility, including parents and siblings.One person had to be treated at the hospital.Experts say this underscores the need to adhere to precautions that are being followed right now at daycare centers.This includes limiting class size, staff and kids older than two wearing a mask, frequent cleaning and contact tracing.Also, Friday marks six months since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic.Globally, there have been more than 28 million cases confirmed, and more than 900-thousand have died. Dr. Anothony Fauci says America likely won't be back to pre-COVID normal, until towards the end of next year."I just think we need to hunker down and get through this fall and winter because it's not going to be easy," said Fauci. "Because we know every time we lift restrictions, we get a blip."