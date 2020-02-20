Cecil B. Moore mural restored and ready for visitors in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The vandalized mural of Cecil B. Moore in North Philadelphia has been restored and is ready for visitors once again.A celebration will take place in front of the artwork at Jefferson and Bouvier streets on Thursday morning.The vandal has not been caught."I was upset and I think all of us were upset because this had been here so long and nobody ever did anything to it," said Karen Asper Jordan, president of the Cecil B. Moore Philadelphia Freedom Fighters.Members of the organization gathered to celebrate the restoration, but said the vandalism was personal."Cecil told me to go to law school when I was a little girl. His name is on my bar certificate. I could not handle that something would happen to his mural," said organization member Vivienne Crawford.Cecil B. Moore was a Marine Corps veteran who played a pivotal role in the city's Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s."He was a very significant figure, not only in the African American lives but in the City of Philadelphia, and he was known nationally with his civil rights leadership," said City Council President Darrell Clarke.Staff with the city's mural arts program said another mural is in the works in North Philadelphia to honor key players in the city's Civil Rights Movement.