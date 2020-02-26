Philadelphia police release surveillance video of suspect in Cecil B. Moore mural vandalism

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video on Wednesday of a suspect wanted for vandalizing a mural portraying Cecil B. Moore earlier this month.The video shows the man using spray paint on the front of a Habitat for Humanity location in the 1800 block of N. 19th Street in North Philadelphia.Police said he did not stop there and also caused damage to two other locations within an hour.Police said the same man is suspected of spraying graffiti onto a Brightside Academy day care in the 2000 block of North Van Pelt.The locations were vandalized on the same night that a mural of Cecil B. Moore was vandalized with racist graffiti in the 1700 block of West Jefferson Street.Cecil B. Moore was a Marine Corps veteran who played a pivotal role in the city's Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.