At least one of the men had a gun, police said.

According to police, four men entered the store and took about $2,000 in cash, cell phones and tablets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cell phone store in Northeast Philadelphia was held up at gunpoint on Saturday night, according to police.

The crime happened at the Castor Cellular Store on the 7100 block of Castor Avenue at about 8 p.m.

No one was injured during the robbery.