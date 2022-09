It's not clear what caused the cement leak in the first place.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cement truck leak in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Penn's Landing led to a crash and major delays.

It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the leak led to at least one crash, but no injuries were reported.

All lanes reopened just before noon.

Traffic delays were still expected.

It's not clear what caused the cement leak in the first place.