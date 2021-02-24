Center City Macy's rape suspect taken into custody at his home: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10362344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police release video of the suspect accused of raping a woman at Macy's on Feb. 21, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the suspect accused of raping a woman inside the public bathroom at a Macy's in Center City has been taken into custody.Police say the suspect was apprehended just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at his home in West Philadelphia.According to authorities, he is expected to be charged later in the morning.The incident at the Macy's on Market Street occurred between 11:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21.Police said a 55-year-old woman was shopping with her husband when she used the bathroom on the third floor. That's when the suspect, who police said was armed with several cooking utensils, jumped over the stall and attacked the woman.According to investigators, video shows the suspect enter the restroom before the victim, preying on the next person who entered."It's pretty brazen to go inside a bathroom for 20 minutes to wait there without thinking someone else is going to go in and find them," said Special Victims Unit Captain Mark Burgmann.After the assault, police said the suspect fled the scene by taking SEPTA's Market Frankford Line at 13th and Market streets at 11:45 a.m.Around 11:54 a.m., video shows the accused suspect exiting the SEPTA station at 52nd and Market street.In new video released by police on Tuesday, the suspect can be seen entering and exiting a business.