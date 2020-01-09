Center City shooting leads to high-speed chase, crash on Vine Street Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A high-speed chase between two men who were shot while leaving a nightclub in Center City Philadelphia and the suspected shooters ended with a crash on the Vine Street Expressway, police said.

The incident began early Thursday morning at 23rd Street and JFK Boulevard.

Police said two men pulled up in a car outside the club and opened fire on the two victims.

The two victims then got into a car and chased the suspects.

The suspects crashed in the eastbound lanes of the Vine Street Expressway under the 17th Street bridge. Investigators were seen examining a white GMC with front end damage on the shoulder of 676 East.

Police said they both ran away from the scene leaving behind a vehicle with front end damage.



The two victims drove to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Police said a 49-year-old man was shot once in his rib and a 39-year-old man was shot once in his finger. Officials said both are in stable condition.

Police are searching for the suspects. The motive is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
