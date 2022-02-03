Center City shooting leaves man injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Center Center Philadelphia has left police with more questions than answers.It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Samson Street near Juniper Street.When police arrived on the scene, they found a man shot in the knee.He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.But police say they could not find any bullet casings.There is no word on a suspect.Police are hoping cameras in the area lead to more information.