Center City shooting leaves man injured

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man shot in the knee.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Center Center Philadelphia has left police with more questions than answers.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Sansom Street near Juniper Street.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

But police say they could not find any bullet casings.

There is no word on a suspect.

Police are hoping cameras in the area lead to more information.

