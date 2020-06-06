Center City restaurants move forward with outdoor dining plans, despite orders to wait

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- During a day when eating Al Fresco maybe not ideal, some Center City restaurants who've already been through a whirlwind in recent days were willing to weather the storm Friday.Especially, if it meant quite literally opening the doors to their future for the time being. "We've been shut down for about three months now," said Branzino owner and chef, Luan Tota. "Yeah, I was excited to start outdoor dining."Or at least, Tota was excited following Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's revisions for the yellow phase. "Yesterday I heard that the mayor pulled the plug on us, saying that we were going to outdoor dining on the 12th and I was frustrated, to say the least," said Tota.With Philadelphia now joining several Southeastern Pennsylvania counties into the yellow phase, which would allow for outdoor meals, the city announced concerns and opted to put a hold outdoors meals at least a week.Some legal, some related to ongoing George Floyd demonstrations. Tota says enough was enough spending his last $5,000 in savings, he purchased all the food for Friday's limited service."If the mayor wants to cut me a check for $5,000, you know, I'll be glad to maybe shut the doors and reopen back on the 12th," said Tota.Word of Branzino's opening spread quickly. "I am going to patronize this restaurant and I'm going to do it tonight," said patron Jordan Rushie.Rushie made his reservations early, aware his plans could come to screeching halt. "Take me in, arrest me I don't care," said Rushie.A few blocks away, Bodega Bar and Kitchen's co-owner is also rolling the dice. "In the beginning, I went by the book and then I said there's no here, I'm not putting chair ways out here," said Steve Vasiliadis.Bodega's grand opening was in January. Like many, it's been struggling to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recent unrest. "I'm not doing it to prove a point, I'm simply doing it because it's the right thing to do," said Vasiliadis.At Branzino's, Tota says he's actions also aren't in defiance of anyone, but a matter of survival. "This is my livelihood and my kid's livelihood. If I fail in this, what am I going to do?," said Vasiliadis.Action News reached out to the mayor's office for comment, if any punishments businesses could face, so far have not heard back.