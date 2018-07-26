WATER MAIN BREAK

Center City road closed due to water main break won't open for months, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Water main break repair to take longer. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
City officials admit it's going to take a lot longer for repair work to be completed after a water main break earlier this month.

The 48-inch main broke near the intersection of Juniper and Sansom streets on July 3.

It sent millions of gallons of water flowing through the streets.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over the major water main break in Center City on July 3, 2018.



On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Water Department told businesses near the area that they hope to have the intersection open by mid-October.



They also said they hope to have the project finished before the end of the year.
EMBED More News Videos

Drone 6 video of Center City water main break on July 3, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newswater main breakCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WATER MAIN BREAK
Cleanup, repairs continue after massive Center City water main break
Sesame Place closed Friday due to water main break
Cleanup continues after Center City water main break
Businesses bounce back following Center City water main break
More water main break
Top Stories
N.J. radio hosts facing heat over comments called 'hate speech'
Suspect in string of sex assaults, robberies surrenders to police
Woman sitting on SW Phila. porch caught in crossfire
Power surge causes damage in several Langhorne homes
2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County crash
Group of girls help rescue woman from Philadelphia creek
VIDEO: Small explosive detonated near U.S. Embassy in Beijing
Hersheypark closed Thursday as flooding woes continue
Show More
AccuWeather: Still Humid, Less Rain Today
Walt Disney Company to eliminate plastic straws and more by 2019
Toxins found in Upper Dublin drinking water
Search continues for suspect in theft, assault at Darby library
Barbie maker Mattel to cut more than 2,200 jobs
More News