EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3696322" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the major water main break in Center City on July 3, 2018.

We are updating residents & business owners about work to recover from the large main break at Juniper & Sansom. We appreciate the patience of all as we progress & work to get the area back to normal. There are many utilities & the process is complex. pic.twitter.com/4Oe4E7dYI2 — Philadelphia Water (@PhillyH2O) July 25, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3696574" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drone 6 video of Center City water main break on July 3, 2018.

City officials admit it's going to take a lot longer for repair work to be completed after a water main break earlier this month.The 48-inch main broke near the intersection of Juniper and Sansom streets on July 3.It sent millions of gallons of water flowing through the streets.On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Water Department told businesses near the area that they hope to have the intersection open by mid-October.They also said they hope to have the project finished before the end of the year.------