Police say there was some kind of physical altercation before the shots were fired.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a shooting at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at 19th and Market.

Pictured: Police on the scene after a fatal shooting at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City Philadelphia on Saturday.

The victim was hit multiple times.

Medics performed CPR on the victim and rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead.

There was no word on any arrests in this shooting.

The name of the man killed has not been released.