Center City Sips 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The popular happy hour in Center City known as SIPS will not be returning this summer.Organizers tweeted "For public health and safety, SIPS is taking a summer vacation this year" on Wednesday night.The Center City District announced it is on hold because of COVID-19.More than 80 bars and restaurants typically take part in the weekly happy hour event.