Community & Events

Center City Sips 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The popular happy hour in Center City known as SIPS will not be returning this summer.

Organizers tweeted "For public health and safety, SIPS is taking a summer vacation this year" on Wednesday night.



The Center City District announced it is on hold because of COVID-19.

More than 80 bars and restaurants typically take part in the weekly happy hour event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clerk shot after argument inside West Kensington corner store: Police
Teen driving recklessly caused deadly crash on I-76: Police
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Missing Pa. boy who took parents' minivan spotted in Va.
3 teens wounded by gunfire in North Philly
Customers shoot McDonald's employees after being told to leave: Police
Drivers injured after collision on Route 202 in Talleyville
Show More
Man, 22, critical in North Philly rooming house shooting
AccuWeather: Sunny and Milder Today, Rain Friday
Murphy extends public health emergency for 30 days
Fire tears through NE Philly apartment building
Free Printable Mother's Day Card and Poster by 6abc!
More TOP STORIES News