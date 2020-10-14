Man critical after stabbing in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Center City, Philadelphia police say.It happened around midnight on the 300 block of North 22nd Street.Police said officers responded to a 911 call for a stabbing to find a man with wounds on his face and back.Investigators said the man staggered several feet after before collapsing as there was a trail of blood at the sceneHe was taken to the hospital in critical condition.So far there is no word on a suspect or a motive.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.