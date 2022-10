Arrest made after stabbing in Center City SEPTA Walnut-Locust subway station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect was arrested for stabbing a man on a subway concourse in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at SEPTA's Walnut-Locust station on the Broad Street Line.

Police say the male victim was stabbed in the arm.

He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment.

Police say an arrest was made a short time later.

A motive remains under investigation.