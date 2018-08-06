Center City stabbing suspect released, now on house arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 6, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The 20-year-old man charged in the stabbing death of a real estate developer in Center City Philadelphia has been released from prison.

Court documents show Michael White is now on house arrest as he awaits trial.

White is accused of stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger on July 12th, just blocks from Rittenhouse Square.

Just last week, charges against White, who was originally held without bail, were downgraded to third degree murder and manslaughter.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationphiladelphia newsstabbingCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed 7-year-old daughter, self in Manayunk
Homeowner dies after Philly officer shot in the face
Feltonville body may be that of missing NYC woman
Tired of waiting, neighbors fill potholes themselves
Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run at center for disabled
Video captures man vandalizing campaign sign in Delaware
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Suspect sought for arson at Logan mini-market
Show More
Train derailment sends rail cars tumbling down hillside
Single-use plastics to be banned in Atlantic Co. parks
Sick rescue puppy stolen from Chester Co. pet store
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Driver crashes stolen SUV into SW Philadelphia home
More News