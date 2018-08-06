Center City stabbing suspect released, now on house arrest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The 20-year-old man charged in the stabbing death of a real estate developer in Center City Philadelphia has been released from prison.
Court documents show Michael White is now on house arrest as he awaits trial.
White is accused of stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger on July 12th, just blocks from Rittenhouse Square.
Just last week, charges against White, who was originally held without bail, were downgraded to third degree murder and manslaughter.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps