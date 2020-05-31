Center City streets, Ben Franklin Bridge reopen; SEPTA resumes service

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All streets in Center City Philadelphia, as well as the Ben Franklin Bridge, have reopened after they were closed due to a citywide curfew as a result of the violent protests and looting.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the closures were to "facilitate the cleanup and emergency responses if needed."

EMBED More News Videos

The looting continued Sunday morning, after a peaceful protest Saturday turned violent with fires set and storefronts smashed.



The closures took effect at noon Sunday. The streets reopened when the city's curfew expired at 6 a.m. Monday.

"Center City street closures and restrictions have been lifted this morning. The curfew expired at 6 a.m.," the Philadelphia Office of Business Services told Action News.

The Ben Franklin Bridge was shut down Sunday due to police activity. It reopened 6 a.m. Monday.



SEPTA had shut down all service - including trains, buses, trolleys and paratransit - in Philadelphia and the suburbs due to "civil unrest and vandalism," but most services were resumed at 6 a.m. Monday.

The Market-Frankford Line is shuttle busing between Berks and Frankford due to a fire. Service to bus Routes 3, 5, 17, 21, 23, 52, and 89, and the Route 11 trolley is suspended.

PATCO Trains resumed operation between Lindenwold and 15/16th & Locust Street Stations. All NJ Transit bus service to and from Philadelphia will originate and terminate at Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.

RELATED: Hundreds arrested following violence in Philadelphia
For the second night in a row, a curfew was in place for all of Philadelphia.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. Sunday and continued until 6 a.m. Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiaprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Members of National Guard arrive in Philadelphia as curfew lifts
Residents protect South Philadelphia Target store
LIVE | A.C. mayor speaks on vandalism after protests
Three-alarm fire rips through Rent-A-Center in Kensington
Peaceful protest held near Philly's Octavius Catto statue
Murphy to have 'important announcement' on NJ's reopening
Man shot multiple times in East Mount Airy
Show More
AccuWeather: Cool Start To June
Fire erupts in business in Fern Rock
Fire damages shopping center in SW Philadelphia
NYC mayor's daughter among 345 protesters arrested at George Floyd rally
Protests force Walmart, Apple, others to close stores
More TOP STORIES News