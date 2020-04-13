Camden's Cesar Ruiz among top-rated centers in NFL Draft

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Cesar Ruiz's father never got the chance to see his son play football. The top-rated center in the NFL Draft plays to honor his father who was tragically killed in 2007.
Acting as a good Samaritan on Rt. 55 in South Jersey, Cesar Edwin Ruiz stopped to help change a stranger's flat tire when he was struck by a car and killed.
To help grieve, his mother encouraged Ruiz to start playing football. He fell in love with the sport.
Ruiz played at Camden High School, then IMG Academy in Florida and then at the University of Michigan. And now he's a projected first-round pick.
Ever since Ruiz started playing he has dreamed of hearing his name called in the NFL Draft
Ruiz will anxiously watch the draft with his mom at home in Mount Laurel.
