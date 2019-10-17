'A champion for justice' Tributes pour in for late Rep. Elijah Cummings

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are remembering Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, who died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications from longstanding health challenges, his congressional office said. He was 68.

The congressman had a medical procedure in September, and according to his office, was expected to return to work.

Cummings' widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, released a statement about her husband's death, calling him "an honorable man who proudly served his district and the nation with dignity, integrity, compassion and humility."

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D) of El Paso wrote on Twitter, "Our Congress & our country has lost a champion for justice, a fighter for good, an honorable and zealous leader."

ORIGINAL STORY: US Representative Elijah Cummings, House Committee Chair, dies at 68

Here are more of the latest tributes coming in from the late congressman's colleagues and supporters.














The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 7, struck by car after getting off school bus: Police
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Welfare check leads to discovery of severely burned body
Helicopter lifts plane out of Susquehanna River 2 weeks after crash
3 dead, 8 hurt after crash involving van in Chester County
AccuWeather: Chilly, gusty winds today
Youth football coach facing possible suspension for violating 'mercy rule'
Show More
Quickly intensifying storm brings down large tree in Bustleton
LIVE: Chicago teachers go on strike
Boxer Patrick Day dies four days after being knocked out
'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's wife killed; son shot by deputies
Second family accusing officer of unlawful loitering arrest at homes 
More TOP STORIES News