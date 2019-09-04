Chanel Miller goes public, woman Brock Turner convicted of sexually assaulting

Chanel Miller's book "Know My Name" will be released on September 24.
Stanford law professor Michele Dauber is applauding the move.
"She is a very talented writer and is good at making real the implications of sexual violence and the mishandling of sexual violence by powerful institutions,' said Dauber.
Miller was sexually assaulted by Brock Turner. He was a freshman at Stanford at the time. She was a recent college graduate and was attending a Stanford fraternity party.
Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Turner to six months in county jail - even though he faced up to 14 years in prison. Persky said at the time he was worried about the impact a long sentence would have on Turner, a swimmer who once was considered a contender for the Olympics.
Persky became the first California judge to be recalled in 80 years. Professor Dauber was the chairperson of the committee to recall Persky.
"I think people are going to read the book and be convinced that Aaron Persky had to go and the recall was correct. I want to point out that many victims of sexual violence are subjected every day to the same mistreatment from the legal system and universities like Stanford," Dauber said.
ABC7 News reached out to Stanford's communications department for comment but have not heard back.
Miller's book was profiled this morning in the New York Times. The paper says she was paid for the book but the publisher declined to say how much.
Miller also gave an interview to 60 Minutes in advance of the release of her book.
