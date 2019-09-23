Chanel Miller speaks out about Brock Turner sexual assault on '60 Minutes'

She appeared on CBS News' "60 Minutes" to talk about the party she attended in 2015. Warning: her interview is, at times, graphic.
Miller admits she got drunk and blacked out. She woke up in a hospital.
Miller says she was kept in the dark about what happened that night, including how two Swedish grad students witnessed the assault and held Turner down until police arrived.
She didn't know the details of the investigation until she read a news article online.
"I was alone, sitting at my desk, surrounded by coworkers, reading about how I was stripped and penetrated and discarded in a bed of pine needles behind a dumpster," Miller said in the interview.
Miller, then only identified as "Emily Doe," recalled the public backlash from people who sided with Turner and criticized her decision to drink that night.
"If you drink to excess, you deserve a hangover. A really bad hangover. But you don't deserve to have somebody insert their body parts inside you," she said.
Turner was sentenced to six months in county jail. Judge Aaron Persky was widely criticized for being too lenient on him and was recalled from the bench.
Miller has written a memoir, which comes out Tuesday. It's titled "Know My Name."
