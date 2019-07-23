Charges again dismissed against engineer in deadly 2015 Amtrak wreck in Philadelphia

Brandon Bostian had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.
The charges were dismissed during a status hearing with Judge Barbara A. McDermott on Tuesday morning. A trial had been scheduled to start in September.
There was no immediate word as to why the judge dismissed the charges.
A hearing for the state to appeal is set for August 16. The AG's office tells Action News it will appeal this ruling.
The case against Bostian has gone through several twists and turns over the years.
In May of 2017, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, then headed by Seth Williams, said it was not going to charge Bostian.
Just days later, however, Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office said it was charging Bostian after the family of Rachel Jacobs, one of the eight who died, sought a private criminal complaint.
In September 2017, charges against Bostian were dropped. Judge Thomas Gehret ruled there wasn't enough evidence to warrant criminal charges, saying "I feel it's more likely an accident than criminal negligence."
Then, in February of 2018, charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment were reinstated by Judge Kathryn S. Lewis. She ruled that the previous judge erred and there was enough evidence to send Bostian to trial.
Eight people died when the Washington-to-New York train rounded a curve at more than twice the 50 mph speed limit and hurdled off the tracks, crumpling cars and catapulting passengers into the woods. In addition to the eight deaths, about 200 people were hurt.
Federal safety investigators concluded Bostian was distracted by radio chatter and lost his bearings.
Bostian's lawyer, Brian McMonagle, earlier said the engineer's speeding was a momentary lapse from a safety-conscious engineer who was briefly distracted.
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation completed in 2016 found no evidence that Bostian was impaired or using a cellphone.
Amtrak has taken responsibility for the crash and agreed to pay $265 million to settle claims filed by victims and their families. It has also installed speed controls on its track from Boston to Washington.