Charges dropped against former day care own accused of sexual assault

The Philadelphia District Attorney has dropped all of the charges against a former day care owner accused of sexually assaulting two children.According to the DA's office, the multi-year investigation was unable to find strong enough evidence to prove that Duncan Round molested a five-year-old girl and boy.DNA evidence in the case proved to be inconclusive.Round owned the now-defunct Sprouts Daycare and Philly Kids Gym at 9th and South Street.He has always maintained his innocence.-----