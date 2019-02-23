Charges dropped against former day care own accused of sexual assault

Charges dropped against former day care own accused of sexual assault. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 23, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia District Attorney has dropped all of the charges against a former day care owner accused of sexually assaulting two children.

According to the DA's office, the multi-year investigation was unable to find strong enough evidence to prove that Duncan Round molested a five-year-old girl and boy.

DNA evidence in the case proved to be inconclusive.

Round owned the now-defunct Sprouts Daycare and Philly Kids Gym at 9th and South Street.

He has always maintained his innocence.

