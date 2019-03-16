Charges dropped against former Phillie Lenny Dykstra

ELIZABETH, N.J. (WPVI) -- Former Phillie Lenny Dykstra has been fined $125 after he pleaded guilty Friday to disorderly conduct.A judge dropped terroristic threat and drug charges against the All-Star in an altercation with an Uber driver.Dykstra claims the driver tried to kidnap him last year in North Jersey after he asked to change his destination.Since retiring from baseball, Dykstra has served prison time for bankruptcy fraud, grand theft auto, and money laundering.-----