Charges dropped against longtime fugitive for 1993 slaying

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --
A man arrested in North Carolina last year after decades as a fugitive will be released because Pennsylvania prosecutors have decided they cannot prove he was responsible for a 1993 slaying.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Wednesday he would withdraw all charges against 46-year-old Marcello Morales. He said prosecutors re-interviewed witnesses in the nearly 25-year-old case and determined they would not be able to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Morales was accused of fatally stabbing 30-year-old Edwin Torres in Allentown in June 1993. An arrest warrant was issued days later, but he was not captured until last November.

Authorities say he had been living near Raleigh, North Carolina, under the name Roberto Tomas Mendez.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsAllentown
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News