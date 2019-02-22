CHARGES DISMISSED

Charges dropped against South Philly preschool owner accused of abuse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia district attorney is dropping all charges against a former daycare owner, accused of sexually assaulting two children.

The DA's office tells Action News a multi-year investigation could not find strong enough evidence to prove charges that Duncan Round molested a 5-year-old girl and boy.

DNA evidence was inconclusive.

Round was the owner of the now-defunct Sprouts Daycare and Philly Kids Gym at 9th and South Street.

He has always maintained his innocence.

