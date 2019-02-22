Charges dropped against South Philly preschool owner accused of abuse

The Philadelphia district attorney is dropping all charges against a former daycare owner, accused of sexually assaulting two children.The DA's office tells Action News a multi-year investigation could not find strong enough evidence to prove charges that Duncan Round molested a 5-year-old girl and boy.DNA evidence was inconclusive.Round was the owner of the now-defunct Sprouts Daycare and Philly Kids Gym at 9th and South Street.He has always maintained his innocence.-----