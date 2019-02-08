Charges have been filed more than four months after state police used a helicopter to break up tailgaters at Penn State University.Video of tables and tents flying spread across social media back in September after police buzzed a game-day party.Many fans claimed the low-flying helicopter caused thousands of dollars in damage by scratching cars and destroying property.But, following an investigation, the only ones in trouble are the students who threw the party.On Thursday, four Penn State undergrads were charged with selling alcohol without a license and providing alcohol to people under 21.The school has since suspended the use of helicopters.State police also apologized for any damages, saying they were trying to get an unruly crowd to disperse.