Charges reduced for fmr. Philadelphia officer in fatal shooting, bail granted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A former Philadelphia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Hunting Park last year has been granted bail.
On Thursday, charges against Ryan Pownall in the death of David Jones were reduced from first-degree murder to third-degree. Bail was granted at $500,000.
Upon posting bail, Pownall will be placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Pownall was not at the court hearing. His appearance was waived and he remained at Chester County Prison.
Last week, city officials announced a settlement with the Jones' family, agreeing to pay $1 million, but saying that it was not an admission of liability. City Solicitor Marcel Pratt says Jones' family asked to resolve the claims without a civil lawsuit to prevent reliving the June 2017 shooting.
Jones was shot by Pownall, who was charged last month with criminal homicide.
Police say Pownall approached Jones for riding a dirt bike on a city street, frisked him and felt a gun. After a scuffle, Pownall's gun jammed when he tried to shoot Jones.
Jones fled, throwing his gun. Pownall fired again toward traffic and fatally shot Jones in the back.
Pownall's attorney has called the shooting justified.
----
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps