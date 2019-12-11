Charges withdrawn against brother in fatal shooting of Philadelphia high school football star: Court documents

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All charges have been withdrawn against a Philadelphia 18-year-old in the fatal shooting death of his twin brother, according to court documents.
Fayaadh Gillard was initially charged with murder, obstruction of justice and other offenses in the December 1 death of Suhail Gillard.
Police responded to the 911 call in the 1100 block of North 63rd Street. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Suhail with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Additional details surrounding the shooting have not been made available.
Suhail Gillard was a Philadelphia all-star and a three-time All-Public League football team player. He was a senior at Mastery Charter School Lenfest Campus.
"Incredible in the classroom and in the community. Stand up for anyone," said principal Chris Ziemba.
