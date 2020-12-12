Arts & Entertainment

Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID-19 at 86

DALLAS, Texas -- Charley Pride, the trailblazing country musician with dozens of hits and 70 million records sold, died Saturday from complications from COVID-19. He was 86.

The baseball-player-turned-singer, who launched his musical career in the mid-1960s, has been called country's first Black superstar.

In November he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement award at the 54th Annual Country Music Awards. Pride's 2020 CMA performance, where he sang "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin,' was his last.

His other hits included" "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone," "Burgers and Fries," "Mountain of Love," "You're So Good When You're Bad," "Why Baby Why" and "Someone Loves You Honey."

Pride had three Grammy Awards, dozens of No. 1 hits and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. The Smithsonian in Washington acquired memorabilia from Pride, including a pair of boots and one of his guitars, for the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexascelebrity deathsmusic newscountry music awardsrace in america
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Mild weekend, chances of snow on the way
Driver ejected, car overturns in deadly Horsham crash
Porch pirate caught on video by NJ homeowner is in custody: Police
New COVID restrictions in Pennsylvania now in effect: What you need to know
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Dog killed, owner attacked in Spring Garden burglary
Dolly Parton saves 9-year-old co-star from oncoming car
Show More
2 adults dead, teen critical after West Oak Lane house fire
3 injured in fiery Cherry Hill crash
8-year-old with autism, cancer gets Make-A-Wish surprise
Miracle on S 13th Street, other displays bring joy to communities
Football player honors fallen teammate during Army-Navy rivalry game
More TOP STORIES News