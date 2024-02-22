Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son, Charlie, will try to qualify for PGA Tour event

Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son, Charlie Woods, will compete in a pre-qualifier event Thursday in hopes of making the field for his first PGA Tour start next week.

Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son, Charlie Woods, will compete in a pre-qualifier event Thursday in hopes of making the field for his first PGA Tour start next week.

Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son, Charlie Woods, will compete in a pre-qualifier event Thursday in hopes of making the field for his first PGA Tour start next week.

Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son, Charlie Woods, will compete in a pre-qualifier event Thursday in hopes of making the field for his first PGA Tour start next week.

Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son, Charlie Woods, will compete in a pre-qualifier event Thursday in hopes of making the field for his first PGA Tour start next week.

Charlie, who won a state championship with his Palm Beach high school golf teammates in November, will tee it up Thursday in Hobe Sound, Florida, at one of four pre-qualifying sites, according to the PGA Tour website.

To qualify for the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic, Charlie would need to advance from the pre-qualifier and then again from the event's qualifier Monday.

Charlie Woods hits from the 17th tee during the final round of the PNC Championship on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

The PGA Tour said just four qualifiers will advance from Monday's event into the Cognizant Classic field. If successful, this would mark Charlie's first PGA Tour start. His father has won 82 PGA Tour event titles - tied with the late Sam Snead for the most ever - and first played in a professional event in 1992 as a 16-year-old amateur.

Aside from winning a state championship, Woods and his legendary father have played together at the PGA Tour's annual PNC Championship tournament. The father-son duo have competed four times at the event which sees past major-winning golfers team up with a family member.

Throughout their four PNC Championship appearances, television broadcasts showed how strikingly similar the pair's distinct golf mannerisms are.

"He is his own person. That's one of the things that we made sure of that Charlie is Charlie," Tiger Woods said in 2021 when a PGA Tour video crew showed him a video compilation video of how similar the pair are on the course. "I am proud of whatever direction he chooses."

CNN has reached out to Tiger Woods for comment.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

