Charlottesville anniversary protests start with heavy police presence in DC

The planned protests on the anniversary of the violence in Charlottesville began in Washington, D.C., Sunday afternoon with large groups of counter-protesters demonstrating in Lafayette Park across from the White House -- awaiting the arrival of Unite the Right and white supremacist supporters.
One of the best known Unite the Right leaders, Jason Kessler, has started to march toward the park. Dozens of D.C. police wearing yellow reflective vests encircled Kessler and his few supporters, and slowly moved with them as they marched.
The crowd of onlookers and media appeared larger than the number of protesters from the right, and Kessler's group seemed to include about two dozen participants.
The 2018 Unite the Right Rally in the nation's capital Sunday was expected to draw various extremist groups, including some of the white supremacist and white nationalist organizations present in Charlottesville last year.
Lafayette Park, the public space directly opposite the White House, is at the center of the protests, with a large group of counter-protesters on one side and Kessler and the Unite the Right supporters gathered on the other.
There is currently no interaction between the two groups in Lafayette Park, with the exception of members yelling at their opposition across the expanse that is keeping them separate.
One group of people dressed largely in black and with many of their faces covered with bandannas was also pictured marching towards Lafayette Park, holding a banner that read "No Fear."
Several memorial events are planned in Charlottesville, where a counter-protester, Hether Heyer, to a Unite the Right rally was killed when a driver barreled into a group walking on the street last year. Two state police troopers also died that day, Aug. 12, 2017, in a helicopter crash.
So far, there has been one arrest in Charlottesville.
Heyer's mother Susan Bro was pictured at the events in Charlottesville on the anniversary.
While the sleepy Virginia town was at the heart of the protests in 2017, events in Washington, D.C., are drawing greater attention this year, however.
A number of counter-protesting groups have also had permits approved in the city, including groups like Black Lives Matter and an individual who plans to burn a Confederate flag.
The original Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville was to oppose plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a public park. It was met by counter-protests, and violent confrontations broke out between the two groups.
On Saturday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to denounce the deadly protests that took place in Charlottesville last year. He tweeted, "The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!
The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!
- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018Last year, Trump drew scrutiny for a series of comments he made in the wake of the killing of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was protesting the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. At first, he condemned violence on "many sides."
The following, Trump appeared to double down on his initial remark and suggested that "both sides" were to blame.
"You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides," Trump said at a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City on Aug. 15, 2017.
Charlottesville anniversary protests start with heavy police presence in DC
Top Stories