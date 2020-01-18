police chase

Robbery suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A robbery suspect was arrested Friday night after he led police on a chase through the city that ended in a crash in Manayunk.

The man, driving a Toyota Avalon, led police on a chase down the Roosevelt Expressway, Kelly Drive and I-76 just after 10 p.m.

The man exited on to Lincoln Drive and made his way into Manayunk where he crashed into a parked car on Ridge Avenue.

It was not immediately clear who or what the man is suspected of robbing, but he was arrested at about 10:15 p.m.
