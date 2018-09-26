Checks stolen from USPS mailboxes in Moorestown

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --Police in Moorestown, New Jersey are investigating several cases of stolen mail.
Thieves have been targeting blue USPS mailboxes, including the ones on Chester Avenue, between Main and 2nd.
They are specifically taking checks that they can alter and then fraudulently cash.
Police are telling residents to pay their bills online, instead.
But if you must mail a check, use the slot located inside your post office, or hand it directly to your mailman.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps