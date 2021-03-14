Bucks County mom created deepfake videos to allegedly harass her daughter's cheerleading rivals

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County, Pennsylvania mother allegedly sent deepfake photos and video of her teenage daughter's cheerleading rivals depicting them naked, drinking and smoking to their coaches in a bid to get them kicked off the team

Investigators say 50-year-old Raffaela Spone was trying to get the girls kicked off the team, the Victory Vipers in Chalfont.

Spone is accused of manipulating photos from the social media accounts of three girls to make it look like they were drinking and smoking, and even digitally altered them to make the girls appear naked.

"The suspect is alleged to have taken a real picture and edited it through some photoshopping app to make it look like this teenaged girl had no clothes on to appear nude. When in reality that picture was a screengrab from the teenager's social media in which she had a bathing suit on," said Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub.

Raffaela Spone



Investigators say Spone also sent messages with those faked pictures to the victims suggesting they kill themselves.

Spone is charged with cyber harassment of a child and harassment.

Victory Vipers told ABC News they cooperated with the police investigation, have a "very strict anti-bullying policy" and "all athletes involved, are no longer apart of our program."

"Victory Vipers has always promoted a family environment and we are sorry for all individuals involved. We have very well-established policies, and a very strict anti-bullying policy in our program," coaches Mark McTague & Kelly Cramer said. "When this incident came to our attention last year we immediately initiated our own internal investigation and took the appropriate action at the time. This incident happened outside of our gym."

ABC News contributed to this report.
